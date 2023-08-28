Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] More NM healthcare workers in student debt relief program – The health loan repayment program has helped 724 awardees this year alone. That is a 1500% increase compared to last year were only 44 people received the award. Because the state is paying their student loan debt, health care workers make a three-year commitment to stay in the state, which is helping communities in rural New Mexico. This year the program received $14.6 million.

[2] NM Fire Departments wait for funding through Fire Protection Grant – Each year, fire departments throughout the state receive funding through the Fire Protection Fund. The Fire Protection Fund, through the State Fire Marshal’s office, distributed more than $75 million dollars. Officials say the funds help fire departments meet their needs and bring in needed equipment.

[3] Storm chances to start the week for New Mexico – Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the northern, central and southern high terrain from noon to 3 PM. Heavy storms will be possible in the mountains and east plains. Scattered rain will last through the night, and even into Tuesday morning in the east plains. Temperatures will cool a few degrees by Tuesday as a backdoor cold front moves into the state.

[4] Santa Fe Children’s Museum renovations – the outdoor space at the Santa Fe Children’s Museum is going through renovations to make the museum more accessible for people with disabilities. They are redesigning more than an acre of outdoor space including, making pathways wider for guests who may be in wheelchairs and creating an ADA compliant restroom.

[5] Annual Albuquerque tomato festival returns for 14th event – Sunday, Albuquerque gardeners got to show off their growing skills at the 14th annual Master Gardeners Tomato Fiesta. Tomato enthusiasts around Bernalillo County got the chance to indulge. According to tomato fest’s head chairwoman, their cafe is world-famous for a wide variety of tomato-inspired dishes.