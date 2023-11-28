Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Family remembers Hobbs woman killed in domestic dispute – 19-year-old Adeja Baca is being remembered after being killed in what police are calling a domestic dispute with her 20-year-old girlfriend Alexis Saenz. Documents say the two were arguing inside a car in Hobbs on November 19, when Baca tried to get out of the car Saenz hit the gas, throwing Baca to the pavement. Baca died from her injuries a few days later. Saenz is facing a vehicular homicide charge.

[2] Neighbor asks city to clean up trash in west Albuquerque on city-owned property – Residents say city-owned land between the Petroglyphs and I-40 has become a trash dump. One neighbor says he has reported the problem to 311 multiple times, but says the city tells him it’s not within its jurisdiction as it lies outside of city limits. But when he asked the county for help, officials told him it was the city’s property. KRQE News 13 reached out to the city, they acknowledged that they own the property, saying they will work with the county to get the area cleaned up.

[3] Slightly warmer temperatures before next storm – Temperatures will stay cool in the Rio Grande Valley and west today, but warmer in the east plains. Highs will climb into the 40s and 50s. Wednesday will be even warmer for all of New Mexico. The next storm will arrive Wednesday night to Thursday morning. The storm will bring snow and rain to the state.

[4] Mobile classroom will take trades training around the state – The United Association Local 412 Plumber and Pipefitters Union launched a mobile classroom to extend outreach and bring training to rural and tribal communities in the northern part of the state. The goal of the unit is to train unemployed or underemployed people in a chosen trade so they can secure good jobs in their local communities.

[5] Santa Fe Animal Shelter asks for help covering medical expenses of dog – According to Santa Fe Animal Shelter about three weeks ago Ralphie, a three-year-old stray, was brought in by animal control. The shelter says Ralphie came in with a limp and walking on only three of his legs, they say his fourth leg was riddled with bullet shrapnel. Ralphie has since undergone surgery. The shelter is asking for any donations to help cover medical expenses.