Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s 5 Facts

[1] Snow intensifying Wednesday morning and throughout day – Snow has been coming down since last night in northern New Mexico, and roads will be snowy and slick. Snow showers will continue in these areas for most of the day, leading to worsening road conditions as the day goes on.

[2] Accused shoplifter opens fire outside Albuquerque Walmart – Police are searching for a shoplifting suspect who caused panic after shooting off several rounds near the entrance of a Walmart. Tuesday morning at the Walmart Neighborhood Market near San Mateo and I-40, police say employees attempted to take a woman suspected of shoplifting to the back office. Workers say she refused and left the store before getting into a car and shooting a gun where employees were standing. Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina has said the department has started charging shoplifting suspects with robbery when they are armed.

[3] Suspect killed in northwest Albuquerque police shooting – An armed suspect is dead after an Albuquerque Police Department officer shot and killed him in a stolen car a day after the police chief testified before lawmakers about how bad crime is in Albuquerque. The officer-involved shooting happened Tuesday after officers tried to pull over a suspect in a stolen vehicle near Carlisle and Montgomery. Police later caught up with the man at a motel near Fourth Street and Menaul, where they say he tried to flee on foot. The department is still investigating what prompted officers to open fire. APD has not identified the man killed.

[4] APS sport spectators restriction to be lifted – More spectators will be allowed at Albuquerque Public Schools events as long as their COVID number cases stay down. Two weeks ago, the district announced a temporary ban on spectators as schools grappled with a rise in positive tests. Last week they relaxed the policy to allow two spectators per student. Starting Wednesday, those restrictions will be lifted district-wide. Only schools with an infection rate of 5% or higher will have to impose limitations.

[5] New Mexico senators aim to ‘Save the Bees’ through performances – Art is imitating political life at Teatro Paraguas in Santa Fe with a staged reading of a play called “Save the Bees.” A state senator has found a way to take the drama inside the capitol and put it on the stage. Sen. Bill O’Neill is the author behind the play that was born from a real-life vote at the Roundhouse on a bill designed to save bees.