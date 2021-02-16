KRQE Newsfeed: Winter storm today, Felony charges, Bill moving forward, Local tourism, Music mural

Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] New Mexico sees another winter storm Tuesday bringing snow to morning commute Snow is coming down across the state this morning, and roads are snow-covered and icy. Extra time will be needed for the morning commute, and don’t forget to wear winter gear and bring a scraper! Snow will continue through the morning, eventually turning to some mix and rain as temperatures warm above freezing. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings will be in effect until tomorrow morning.

[2] Charges filed against man who shot neighbor’s dog with pellet gun Attorney General Hector Balderas is now stepping in to charge a neighbor who allegedly shot a family’s dog. Javier Baca says he caught his neighbor David Wiegand on camera shooting his dog Rocket with a pellet gun. Baca says APD passed the case off to Animal Welfare who told him they weren’t moving forward with it. AG Balderas is filing felony animal charges against Wiegand. Baca says Wiegand has since moved out of the home next door to him. Wiegand is facing fines and jail time.

[3] Legislators advance bill aimed at allowing recreational pot At least one of the recreational marijuana bills proposed this year is moving forward. After more than six hours of discussion on Monday, a legislative committee gave the green light to a Democrat-backed House bill. The bill would authorize statewide sales of cannabis to adults 21 and older. It comes with local discretion over taxes and limits where it’s sold. The legislation moves to another committee for vetting before a possible House floor vote.

[4] No big push for out-of-state travelers despite lifted restrictions The city’s tourism department Visit Albuquerque says it’s holding off on asking out-of-state travelers to come to New Mexico. There are still some concerns that travelers could cause cases of COVID-19 to jump. Even with the mandatory two-week travel quarantine lifted, Visit Albuquerque wants to keep going in the right direction. Tania Armenta with Visit Albuquerque says last week’s decision by the governor was huge for tourism. However, they don’t want to move too fast and see Bernalillo County lose that yellow status. Instead, they will have a slow rollout to welcoming back out-of-state visitors. The goal now is to get jobs in tourism like hotels and at the Sunport back up and running and promote outdoor activities.

[5] Downtown Albuquerque mural features beloved music icons A new mural downtown is drawing a lot of eyes. The unnamed piece is located behind the El Rey on Seventh Street between Central and Gold. The work features a tribute to famous and local musicians. Familiar faces include Selena, Lady Gaga, Prince, David Bowie, Mac Miller, Ritchie Valens, and Al Hurricane. The downtown Albuquerque Arts and Cultural District says more than 30 artists were involved with the project.