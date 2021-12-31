KRQE Newsfeed: Winter storm, Man charged, Out of tests, Curbing speeding, Without power

Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Winter storm brings heavy snow through New Year’s Day Heavy rain is moving into southern New Mexico this morning, with light snow in the west mountains, Gila and Sacramento Mountains. There is also heavy snow coming down in the San Juan Mountains, with snowy, icy, and slushy roads throughout southwest Colorado. Rain will continue across the south through midday, with light scattered rain showers possible across the rest of the state this afternoon and evening. Snow showers will start-up in the northern and west mountains of New Mexico by the afternoon and evening.

[2] Fabian Gonzales trial to be rescheduled due to COVID exposure The trial for the man charged in connection to the murder of 10-year-old Victoria Martens is expected to take place this summer. Fabian Gonzales is charged with child abuse resulting in death for allegedly failing to protect Martens the night she was killed. His trial was scheduled to begin next week but was postponed due to a COVID exposure.

[3] State of New Mexico out of at-home Vault COVID tests The state of New Mexico is running short on at-home rapid tests. The state provides the free test through the company Vault but a recent post to the company’s website, says all of their tests have been shipped out. So, in the meantime, they are offering paid testing. The state’s Department of Health says they’re looking to get more free kits as soon as possible. Testing is still available at pharmacies and providers around the state.

[4] City overwhelmed with number of traffic calming requests The City of Albuquerque is stepping in to help curb speeding on a road with a history of problems. Evansdale, located near west Central has been a problem for years and speeders often end up in people’s yards. On Thursday, City Councilor Lan Sena announced a solution, adding two new speed bumps. They also want to add traffic circles, medians, and stop signs. The city’s traffic engineer says they get about 120 requests a year for work to slow down speeders in neighborhoods.

[5] As Taos County faces power outage, state helps those without propane Residents of Taos County could be without power for part of the day as crews are working to repair broken pole power lines. Power was out on Thursday for two hours as the Kit Carson Electric Cooperative replaced a damaged pole. So far, they’ve replaced 60 broken poles. They say debris from high winds during the last storm caused the poles to snap. They are still working their way through hundreds of miles of poles.