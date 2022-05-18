Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Mora County residents deal with destruction after wildfire – In nearly a month and a half the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire has burned more than 330 homes and close to 270 other buildings. An especially hard hit area is the small community of Canoncito. Homes, barns and sheds have been reduced to rubble. Fire-lines are set up near Taos County, far from where the fire is burning right now. The blaze is not only the largest in state history, it’s also now the most destructive.

[2] Jury finds Estevan Montoya guilty on all counts in JB White murder – A Santa Fe teen is now awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of gunning down basketball star JB White. Estevan Montoya’s attorney claimed it was self-defense, when Montoya opened fire at a house party near Santa Fe two years ago. The jury did not buy it, finding Montoya guilty of first-degree murder. White’s family says while nothing can take away their loss, they hope to use the tragedy for good. Montoya faces life in prison when he is sentenced next month.

[3] Few thunderstorms, more hot temperatures – Wednesday morning is quiet, but a backdoor cold front is moving into northeast New Mexico. This week keeps temperatures about five degrees cooler in that area, with a chance for showers and storms this afternoon and evening, thanks to in increase in moisture and some nearby instability. Isolated showers and storms will pop up off of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains during the early-mid afternoon, moving eastward into the highlands during the afternoon and evening. A storm may become strong or severe, with hail and strong, damaging wind gusts. Lightning and erratic winds may cause issues at the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, and impose new fire risks.

[4] Albuquerque city council passes $1.4 billion budget for 2023 – Albuquerque’s city council has approved its biggest budget ever for the upcoming year. The roughly $1.4 billion budget includes a 5% raise for city workers, along with other employment incentives. The newly created community safety department is seeing nearly double last years funding, up to $15 million for its 24/7 response to calls not requiring police officers. $15 million will go to housing vouchers for the homeless, or those on the brink of homelessness.

[5] Sawmill Market hosting culinary-focused hiring fair – The Sawmill Market will be hosting a culinary-focused hiring fair. It’s happening today from 1 to 4 p.m. Managers are seeking to fill a variety of positions at the food hall’s different outlets. Front and back of house positions are available including servers, cooks, bartenders, dishwashers, maintenance staff and more. Managers will be on-site to meet candidates, with the potential for on the spot hires.