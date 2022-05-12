Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] More New Mexicans evacuate as Calf Canyon Hermits Peak fire grows – More residents in Northern New Mexico are packing items to leave their homes, as the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire is moving north. With high winds, the flames are getting closer to communities like Angel Fire. Black Lake, which is about six miles south of Angel Fire, is in the “Go” stage. Right now, there are two official Red Cross shelters in Taos County that are taking in Mora County evacuees.

[2] Man accused in downtown Albuquerque murder arrested – Albuquerque Police has arrested a man they say was involved in a deadly downtown shooting. 19-year-old Isaac Martinez is accuse din the murder of 30-year-old Jonathan Garza. Witnesses told police Garza was defending his brother, who was trying to break up a fight between two people at the Canvas Artistry bar near 1st and Central. Police say after the fight Garza was shot several times. They say detectives were able to use witness descriptions, cell phone and surveillance video to identify Martinez as the person who fired the shots. Martinez is now being charged with an open count of murder.

[3] One more high fire danger day before winds lighten – A cold front is moving into New Mexico from west to east Thursday morning. This will leave temperatures cooler today. Winds will be breezy, lightening a bit from yesterday. The Rio Grande Valley and western NM will see west/northwest winds up to 25-30 mph. Meanwhile, the central mountain chain, northeast highlands, east and southeast plains will see southwest winds at 30-50 mph.

[4] Another arrest made after drag-racing gathering in Albuquerque – New video is available from the night Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies come upon street racers blocking an intersection near University and Indian School and doing stunts in the middle of the intersection. BCSO says they are seeing an increase in calls of speeding, racing and reckless driving.

[5] Somos Albuquerque back with 10-day citywide event – A long-standing Albuquerque tradition is back. Somos Albuquerque has expanded to events spread out over ten days across the city. It’s about celebrating the city with music, food, community and art. The Somos dream-glow concert is Saturday at Balloon Fiesta Museum, all ages are welcome. There are also free events Thursday, Friday and a reggae-fest on Sunday. For a list of events, visit Somos Albuquerque’s website.