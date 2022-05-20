Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Hermits Peak Fire, Calf Canyon Fire – All eyes are back on the state’s largest wildfire as fire crews will be dealing with high winds. Fire managers say they expect tp see more growth today, given the forecasted wind. Overall, crews have ben successfully shutting down spot fires along Highway 518 as the wind carries embers to new locations.

[2] Suspect in custody, accused of shooting at officers in Albuquerque – A suspect is in custody after being accused of shooting at officers. The Albuquerque Police Department was involved in an hours-long standoff at an Albuquerque apartment complex near the 600 block of Espanola St. APD says it started around 5 p.m. Thursday when officers were working on an unrelated call when shots were fired. APD says no officers were injured and they did not fire back at the suspect. Police say three people came out of the apartment and the suspect was taken into custody. The suspects name has not been released.

[3] High winds return Friday, big cool down for weekend – Friday morning is breezy and very mild in most spots. A cold front is making it’s way into the northeast highlands and Four Corners today, which will keep temperatures cooler in those spots, but high temperatures will be hot again for the rest of the state. As the cold fronts move fully through the state, temperatures will plummet this weekend, about 10-25 degrees cooler by Saturday and Sunday. Freezing temperatures are expected by Sunday morning in the northern high terrain.

[4] Albuquerque police chief addresses recent homicide arrests – With crime levels high in Albuquerque, the Albuquerque Police Department says they are also seeing a surge in murder arrests. APD says since the beginning of 2022; the department has either arrested or charged 47 suspects tied to homicides in the city. Of those 47 suspects, APD says 23 people face charges or were arrested for murders committed in 2022, and 24 were charged or arrested for murders committed in previous years.

[5] State lawmakers are pushing for legislation to address water insecurities – New Mexico lawmakers in Washington are pushing to make sure the state has water for years to come. A new bi-partisan package includes two bills. One would provide funding and create a plan for maintaining and improving the Rio Grande Basin. The other would create a more sophisticated way to share data about the water situation across the southwest. New Mexico’s three congress members and both senators are sponsoring the legislation.