Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire putting stress on evacuation centers – Evacuation centers for the Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak wildfire are becoming overwhelmed as more people are forced to leave their homes, including volunteers at the shelters. The fire has now burned over 100,000 acres. Over the weekend, more evacuations were ordered for the people in Mora and Las Vegas. Officials say the fire has pushed north toward Mora, but they expect that winds will shift and send fire east. Shelters are in need of supplies like paper towels, blankets, non-perishable food items and now volunteers. Right now, the only staffed evacuation shelter in Taos County is at the Penasco High School gym.

[2] Albuquerque Police investigating homicide in northeast Albuquerque – APD is continuing to investigate a single car crash in northeast Albuquerque, now deemed a homicide. Police say it happened off of Candelaria near Juan Tabo at Tahiti St. and Morenci Ave. According to APD one person appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

[3] Warm and windy with high fire threat – Monday morning is mild, breezy and mostly clear. Air quality alerts are in effect for north-central New Mexico, where wildfire smoke will worsen the air quality. Wildfire smoke will spread east/southeast from the fires, with plumes pushing over the east plains. Fires in southwest New Mexico will also push haze over the lower Rio Grande Valley, Sacramento Mountains and southeast plains. Red flag warnings will be in effect for all of eastern and southern New Mexico, where winds will gust up to 35-50 mph and relative humidity will be less than 10%.

[4] Air quality alert for northern and eastern New Mexico – The National Weather Service is issuing an air quality alert for northern and eastern New Mexico. They say smoke will impact the communities of Espanola, Kewa Pueblo, Las Vegas, Los Alamos, Taos and Watrous among others. Anyone with respiratory issues, over the age of 65 or pregnant is asked to stay indoors. The air quality alert is set to expire Monday at noon.

[5] Run for the Zoo back in person at BioPark – After two years of being virtual, ‘Run for the Zoo’ came back for its 35th anniversary. People had the option to run a mile, five or 10K, or a half-marathon and all the funds raised are going to the BioPark Zoo. While participation was about 50% of what’s normal, with about 5,000 runners, organizers say the day was a success. Run for the Zoo is put on by the New Mexico BioPark society. KRQE is also a sponsor of the event.