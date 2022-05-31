Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Evacuees can’t return home as Hermits Peak Calf Canyon fire continues – Fire crews fighting the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire are remaining strong as they managed to keep growth to a minimum over the weekend. Still, eight weeks after the fire started, many residents are still being told to stay away. People who are still displaced are wondering when it will be safe to go home. Fire officials say lifting evacuations is a complicated process, adding that allowing people to go back home too soon comes with risks. The fire is now about 315,000 acres and 50% contained.

[2] FBI offers $8k reward for information about 2019 art theft – The FBI is offering a high reward for information to help them track down six paintings that were stolen while being transported from New Mexico. The paintings were taken in Dallas in March 2019, while they were being taken from Santa Fe to Louisiana. One of the paintings is the work of Santa Fe-based artist Eric Cone. The other five are by Nicole Carbonnet of New Orleans. The FBI is offering an $8,000 reward for information.

[3] Lighter winds, late week moisture -Tuesday morning is clear and quiet, with cool temperatures in northwest New Mexico. Tuesday will be warm with highs heating a couple of degrees from Monday in most spots. Only far northeast NM will cool down today, as a cold front starts to move into that part of the state. Winds will pick up from the southwest, at 15-25 mph, and higher gusts over 30 mph are possible in the mountains. Red flag warnings will be in effect for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and northeast highlands near the I-25 corridor Tuesday afternoon.

[4] FDA warns against viral avocado ‘kitchen tip’ that can make you sick – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is issuing a warning about a dangerous social media trend involving avocados. Users are storing already cut avocados in water to keep them from going brown. This method is risky as it opens a gateway for bacterial contamination. The FDA says bacteria like Salmonella can be on the avocado surface and can expand if stored in water; causing fever, nausea and diarrhea.

[5] Santa Fe National Cemetery holds Memorial Day ceremony after two years – 75,000 American Flags can be seen lining the final resting places of local veterans in Santa Fe. The annual remembrance at Santa Fe National Cemetery had been held every Memorial Day, but it took a pause when the pandemic hit. Monday it was back, and hundreds of veterans, families and local leaders gathered to pay their respects. The Santa Fe National Cemetery is also planning an expansion. The cemetery director says they plan on adding more than 9,000 new burial sites.