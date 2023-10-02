Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] New public plaza coming to Albuquerque’s westside – A plot of land on Albuquerque’s west side will soon see new life. In the project’s first phase, a lot at the corner of Central and Unser would become a 52,000 square feet public plaza. It would include a meeting room, an outdoor play area, and micro-restaurants. These lots are known by many as a place where dozens of food trucks gather. With the new construction plans, these trucks will have to set up shop somewhere else. The city says the public plaza will have nine built-in food trucks on site that restaurants can lease and sell food out of, but it will not have a space for established food trucks to come and park.

[2] Walmart removes self-checkout lanes at two Albuquerque locations – Two Walmart’s in Albuquerque, one on Eubank and another on Carlisle, have removed self-checkout lanes and switched to cashier lanes only. The self checkout lanes at the location on Wyoming are also set to removed this month. When asked about the changes, a Walmart spokesperson told News 13 in a statement, “We continually look at ways to provide our customers with the best shopping experience possible and that includes adjusting the checkout area in stores.”

[3] Storms across New Mexico Monday – A large low pressure system to the northwest will impact the state today. This morning there is a little bit of rain falling across the higher elevations especially north. A few isolated raindrops are possible early this morning across the Rio Grande Valley, but more heavy and widespread showers and storms will arrive this afternoon and continue into the evening.

[4] UNM “Cherry on Top” balloon event – The University of New Mexico is getting ready for Balloon Fiesta with its first-ever custom balloon. The university said the balloon will appear throughout Fiesta and during homecoming week. The University says the event planned for 7 a.m. Monday at Johnson Field will still happen with hopes of seeing the balloon stand up. Tethered balloon rides were canceled, but there will still be food and merchandise for UNM students at the event.

[5] Albuquerque Concert Band begins fall-winter series – The Albuquerque Concert Band announced the first concerts for their fall and winter series. They kicked off Sunday afternoon at El Dorado High School. The musicians are an all-volunteer group of adult musicians who rehearse and perform throughout the year. Concerts are held once a month until April.