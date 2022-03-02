Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] West Mesa shooting suspect to remain behind bars until trial – Marco Trejo, the teen accused of shooting and killing his classmate at West Mesa High School will stay behind bars for now. On Tuesday a judge decided to keep him behind bars, the state argued he’s a flight risk and a danger to himself and others. Trejo will be back in court in April.

[2] NM Supreme Court overturns rule limiting stream access – New Mexico landowners will not longer be able to stop people from accessing waterways that are on their land. The New Mexico Supreme Court argued that the public has the right to fish and boat in streams running through private land. Prior to the ruling landowners were allowed to build fences near the water and restrict access.

[3] Gorgeous Wednesday, before wind and clouds return – Wednesday is going to be a sunny, calm and warm day across the state. Temperatures will climb even more, hitting upper 60s and 70s for most spots. Clouds will return Thursday, and winds will start to pick up. Friday is going to be windy, and snow/rain will start in the Four Corners. Winds will stay gusty through Sunday, and rounds of snow will move through northern New Mexico and the western and central high terrain.

[4] APD: Pro-vaccination bumper sticker prompts road rage – A woman has been arrested in a road rage incident. Police say she became enraged after seeing a pro-vaccine bumper sticker on the car in front of her. Reports say she honked, cursed and threw things at the car. Police say she followed the car to a Walgreens parking lot where she pulled a gun on the owner of the car.

[5] Immersive Van Gogh experience coming to Albuquerque – The traveling art exhibit, “Beyond Van Gogh,” is coming to Albuquerque. The exhibit surrounds people with projections of hundreds of Van Gogh’s paintings. The creators hope visitors can experience art in a new and fresh way. The exhibit runs through May 1.