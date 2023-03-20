Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Violent weekend leaves four people dead in Albuquerque – It was a deadly weekend across Albuquerque, with police investigating four homicides in a span of 24 hours. Homicide numbers are following right along with last year’s record-breaking number. This violent weekend follows just days after police announced their crime statistics for the year so far.

[2] Family sets up memorial for man killed by police last year – One year after Albuquerque Police shot and killed a man in the Four Hills area, his family is memorializing him. Collin Neztsosie was killed by police near Central and Tramway last year after they say they received calls that he was going to shoot someone and kill himself. APD says Neztsosie raised his phone and pointed it at officers on the scene. Officers believed it was a gun and opened fire. His family says he was having a manic episode. They are also calling for a change in hopes someone else who is having a mental crisis does not fall victim.

[3] Rainy and snowy throughout New Mexico Monday – It is a wet morning across New Mexico. The Metro is seeing light to heavy rain showers, and precipitation is falling as snow for areas north of Bernalillo, the Sandia/Manzano Mountains and east mountains, and the higher terrain west of Grants. There are also scattered rain and mix showers in the southeast plains, in Chaves, Eddy, Lea and Roosevelt counties. Skies will be drier for the southeast plains during the day, but rain and snow will continue in central and northern New Mexico all day long.

[4] Albuquerque firefighter in need of a heart transplant – After serving the community for two decades, an Albuquerque firefighter is counting on others to lend a helping hand. On February 10, firefighter Darrick Pino finished a 24-hour shift, then drove himself to the hospital for shortness of breath and chest pain. After a week of multiple tests, doctors found an unknown virus was attacking his heart. Pino is now waiting for a heart transplant. The community is stepping in to help Pino with a fundraiser and GoFundMe page.

[5] ‘Bear huggers’ wanted with New Mexico Department of Game and Fish – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is hiring “professional bear huggers.” The department is looking for conservation officers who are willing to work hands-on with wildlife in New Mexico. The deadline to apply for the position is Thursday, Mar. 30, 2023, and applications can be submitted on the department’s website at wildlife.state.nm.us.