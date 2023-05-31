Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Court documents: Wedding photo paved way for Red River shooting – Court documents reveal a deadly biker gang shooting in Red River started with a wedding photo. Police said all involved were part of the Bandidos and Waterdogs biker gangs. Newly filed court documents stated a photo showing members of the Waterdogs and Mongols at a wedding together sparked the fight. It goes on to state the Bandidos were mad at the Waterdogs for associating with the Mongols in their territory.

[2] Sentencing delayed for man accused of drunkenly crashing into Uber, causing 2 deaths – A man who pled guilty to crashing into an Uber and killing two people was supposed to be sentenced this week. His defense attorney asked to delay sentencing because he will be out of state for a federal case. In May 2019, Joseph Urvanejo was reportedly drunk when he slammed into an Uber near Alameda and Pan American Freeway. Kristina Martinez and Robert Gallegos were in the Uber and were killed in the crash. Judge Courtney Weaks agreed to delay the sentencing, but warned she will not allow another postponement. The sentencing will now be Friday, July 28, 2023.

[3] Severe storms, flooding and high winds return Wednesday – Isolated storms will develop in eastern New Mexico early this afternoon, moving eastward to Texas by this evening. We will see several strong and severe storms, with large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. Heavy rain will likely cause flooding in the northern mountains, especially around burn scars. A flood watch will be in effect for the east plains and northeast highlands. In western New Mexico and the middle-lower Rio Grande Valley, drier air and stronger winds will create high fire danger this afternoon and evening.

[4] Albuquerque Fire Rescue recovers body from Rio Grande – AFR recovered a body from the river Monday. During a routine patrol around 5 p.m. Monday evening, AFR spotted a body floating in the river just north of Rio Bravo. AFR said there were reports the man had been in the water anywhere between one to three days. It was a busy weekend on the river for AFR crews; eight people and one dog were rescued over the holiday weekend. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the man’s cause of death.

[5] Bernalillo County 2023 summer lunch programs starting – The county is gearing up to serve free meals to students during summer break. Bernalillo County‘s lunch program begins Wednesday, May 31. The free lunches are for students in unincorporated parts of the county. Food will be served at parks and community centers in the South Valley, North Valley, East Mountains, the Pueblo of Isleta, and Paradise Hills. Kids under 18 can get meals from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at most sites. The meals are offered on a first-come-first-served basis.