Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Acoma Pueblo residents spend Thanksgiving without water – The water woes continue in Acoma Pueblo as a failed water line has kept residents without water, even during the Thanksgiving holiday. The Pueblo’s main water line failed in October and the local government has not been able to restore it. Residents say the Hermes and Taos Pueblos have offered to help but the Acoma Governor has denied assistance for some reason. Locals are now having to haul water in big storage tanks back to their homes. In the meantime, the Acoma Pueblo Government has brought in portable toilets and bottled water for the community.

[2] River of Lights funds go towards helping ABQ BioPark animals – One of the biggest fundraisers for the New Mexico BioPark Society is about to kick off the season, with New Mexico’s Biggest light display. The River of Lights! It brings in about $1.2 million for the BioPark. The funds help projects at the BioPark that are not in the city budget and help with the parks conservation projects. The New Mexico BioPark Society is behind the push for a gross receipts tax, which now funds repairs and new exhibits, such as the New Asia exhibit at the zoo.

[3] More snow and rain in the southeast on Friday – Southern New Mexico had a snowy and rainy start to the day. Roads are snow-covered in the Sacramento Mountains, including Ruidoso. The storm will continue to spin south of New Mexico today, bringing in colder air and moisture. Scattered snow and rain is expected all day long. Travel will become treacherous in the Sacramento Mountains, where the heaviest snow is expected to fall.

[4] New Mexico Mayor cooks Thanksgiving feast for Navy sailors in Guam – The Mayor of Capitan is making a long trip during the holidays, traveling thousands of miles to give back to a group of sailors. This included his son who is stationed in Guam. Ron Lowrance is an Army Veteran who wanted to give back to the military after being away from home while serving. This week he traveled to Guam to cook for 20 sailors. He made a Thanksgiving meal along with traditional New Mexican meals, like Frito pie, enchiladas, breakfast burritos and of course green chile.

[5] New Mexico skiers get a snow-filled welcome – Snowy conditions across the state were a welcome for site skiers hitting the slopes. Ski Santa Fe opened on November 24 for the first time this season. They are reporting a 20-inch base after the recent snow storms. Taos Ski Valley is also open for the season. They are reporting a 24-inch base with the resort reporting about two inches of snowfall.