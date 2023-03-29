Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Warrant for woman accused of damaging 40 vehicles in downtown ABQ – The woman accused of damaging dozens of cars in a City of Albuquerque parking lot with a baseball bat now has a warrant out for her arrest. Police say 46-year-old Danielle Magee took a baseball bat to more than 40 vehicles where city councilors and mayor’s office employees park. Police say 46-year-old Danielle Magee took a baseball bat to more than 40 vehicles where city councilors and mayor’s office employees park. On March 28 a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

[2] More lawsuit against APS, bus driver, and Mustang driver after 2022 crash – APS is facing another lawsuit over the school bus crash that sent students flying into the air after a Ford Mustang slammed into the bus. A group of parents whose children were on that bus are now suing the driver of the Mustang, APS, and the bus driver. According to the criminal complaint, witnesses said it appeared the Mustang was driving more than 100 mph in a 40 mph zone. A different group of parents filed a lawsuit against the district, the bus driver, and driver of the Mustang back in June.

[3] Beautiful Wednesday with much warmer temperatures – High temperatures will climb by ten to twenty degrees from yesterday’s highs. Winds will stay relatively light, at about 10-25 mph, and breeziest around the west mountains. Skies will be mostly sunny. The next storm will cross the Rockies on Thursday. Winds will gust up to 60 to 70 mph for much of the state, and fire danger will be high in the Rio Grande Valley, eastern and southern New Mexico. Northwest New Mexico will see some rain and snow showers during the day, and the snow will continue in the northern mountains of New Mexico through Friday.

[4] Officials break ground on new Truman Middle School – Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, welcoming construction of the new Truman Middle School. The project cost $32 million and is expected to be completed by fall of 2024. The new middle school will feature a court yard, computer lab, media center and fine arts facilities. The project will also feature a new road for parents to pick up and drop off their children.

[5] Honoring Vietnam War veterans in New Mexico – The Santa Fe National Cemetery is hosting a ceremony Wednesday to honor those who served during the Vietnam war. Wednesday’s event in Santa Fe is scheduled for 10 a.m. The event is open to the public. In Albuquerque, a new memorial to Vietnam veterans will go up at Veterans Memorial Park on Louisiana. That ceremony is set to begin at 10:30 a.m.