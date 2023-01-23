Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] New Mexico House bill could help officers serve more warrants – A new bill could tackle the state’s backlog of thousands of outstanding arrest warrants. Earlier this month, Albuquerque leaders pitched a fund to pay for overtime for police and deputies to serve more felony warrants and the state could help pay for it. House Bill 97 would give money to local and state agencies to help tackle all the outstanding felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants. If passed, it would give $9 million to police departments, sheriff’s offices and New Mexico State Police officers in Bernalillo County.

[2] Man dropped off at Albuquerque hospital dies, police investigating as homicide – Albuquerque police are looking for answers in a homicide case. Police say around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, a man who had been shot was dropped off at Kaseman Hospital. That man died from his injuries a short time later. Homicide detectives are investigating and believe they have located the shooting scene.

[3] Very strong winds expected across New Mexico – This morning is very windy in central New Mexico. A high wind warning will be in effect through midnight tonight in the middle Rio Grande Valley in Sandoval, Bernalillo and Valencia counties, where wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected today. A wind advisory will be in effect for Santa Fe down to Placitas and Madrid, where wind gusts up to 45 mph are expected.

[4] Torrance County clerk removed after allegations of sexual comments, drugs – Torrance County has a new county clerk after allegations of inappropriate on-the-job behavior against the former clerk. According to the county’s website, Linda Jaramillo is the new Torrance County Clerk. This comes after the former clerk Yvonne Otero battled allegations of inappropriate behavior. In October, an independent investigator looked into the allegations and reported back to county commissioners. She was also accused of skipping out of certifying election machines before the November election.

[5] Clovis Music Festival 2023 headliners announced – The lineup for this year’s Clovis Music Festival has been released. The event is happening on April 14 and 15 at the Curry County Events Center. Eli Young Band and Uncle Kracker will be headlining the first night, and Saturday, Los Huracanes del Norte is the headliner.