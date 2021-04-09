KRQE Newsfeed: Walk-in vaccine clinics, Finding a fix, Windy weekend, Cannabis course, Back on his feet

Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Some NM communities begin first-come, first-served vaccine clinics Some New Mexico counties are moving into a first-come-first-served model when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. Officials say they have more doses than people who want them so now in Farmington they will be hosting more walk-in vaccine clinics. The mayor says there is some reluctance from people to register through the state’s online portal for an appointment. The state says there is also a lot of young people who are newly eligible for the vaccine that are not registered so the DOH is now doing outreach to get them signed up.

[2] Albuquerque man asks City for help with homeless after series of bonfires in alley An Albuquerque man is asking for help after a series of bonfires in the alley behind his house. He believes it’s an issue with the homeless. Chad McCollam says there’s often piles of trash and feces behind his home near I-25 and Central, an area he sees as up and coming. He says he’s found needles in his flower bed, empty bottles of booze, discarded underwear, and bonfires in the alley. The last bonfire happened around 2 a.m. and filled his bedroom with smoke before AFR was able to respond. APD says the City’s Solid Waste Clean City Team will be cleaning up the mess but would not speak specifically on what APD will be doing.

[3] Another warm windy day across New Mexico Waking up Friday morning, we’re looking at milder temperatures with clear skies. The high winds will once again be a big factor in this forecast. Look for gusts reaching 30-40 mph later this afternoon as a backdoor cold front moves across eastern New Mexico.

[4] New Mexico college offering cannabis course A local college is beginning to train students for work in the cannabis industry. This summer, Northern New Mexico College is offering the Cannabis Establishment Technician Course. It’s meant as a general overview of the business in New Mexico, which is only medical right now. The instructor says the lessons learned in this class will also apply to recreational pot. He hopes to eventually expand the program. The governor is expected to sign the passed legislation to legalize recreational marijuana soon.

[5] Dog found injured in Albuquerque ditch now ‘rolling’ his way into a new home An Albuquerque dog left abandoned in a ditch is back on his feet with a new set of wheels and ready to be adopted. When Albuquerque Animal Welfare found Griswald, they discovered that he had a dislocated spine as well as BB pellets in his shoulder and his thigh. He was left alone in a ditch with very little chance of survival. The Welfare staff wasn’t sure if he’d make it, but he did. Griswald is able to move without the cart but still needs it for his walks.