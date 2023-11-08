Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Record voter turnout in Santa Fe County – Bernalillo County saw 81,000 voters cast ballots, less than a fifth of registered voters, and less than a third of what Bernalillo County saw in the last presidential election year in 2020. Election officials in Santa Fe County say they saw a record turnout for a local election. The clerk credits the high turnout to a recent campaign educating voters on candidates and ballot of initiatives.

[2] Ciudad Soil & Water Conservation District looking for stolen trailer and truck – The trailer called “Rolling River” used by the Ciudad Conservation District was stolen from a gated site on Rio Grande near Candelaria. The trailer is used to teach the public about caring for the local watershed. A truck belonging to the conservation group “Rio Grande Return” was also taken. Ciudad is asking anyone who spots that truck or trailer to give police a call.

[3] Temperatures cooling down and winds stay breezy – A Pacific cold front and backdoor cold front will start to move into the state today, and temperatures will drop around 7 to 17 degrees in central, western and northern New Mexico. The fronts will move fully through the state by Thursday, bringing even colder temperatures statewide. Highs will only climb into the 40s and 50s for most of the state.

[4] Albuquerque restaurant set to close after more than three decades in business – A staple of Albuquerque’s International District is set to close its doors. May Cafe, at the corner of Central and Louisiana has been serving Vietnamese cuisine for 31 years. Owner Liem Nguyed says it’s time to retire. May Cafe is set to close sometime before Christmas.

[5] In-N-Out Burger announces plans to expand to New Mexico – In-N-Out Burger is officially coming to New Mexico, the California-based fast-food burger chain announced Tuesday. In-N-Out Burger did not say where the restaurants would be located in Albuquerque, stating in a news release that “Initial development plans are underway for locations in Albuquerque to open by 2027, with future expansion to other cities in the years beyond.”