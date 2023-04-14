Friday Top Stories

Friday Five Facts

[1] ‘Bleeding out of her ears’: Volcano Vista student reportedly assaulted at lunch – A mother is speaking out after a fight inside an Albuquerque Public School that sent her daughter to the hospital. Video shows Laura Adams’s 14-year-old daughter being punched, kicked, and then stopped on during lunchtime at Volcano Vista High School last Wednesday. Adams says at the hospital, her daughter was diagnosed with a severe concussion and couldn’t remember what happened. Now she wants to see the school hold the other students accountable and do more to prevent violence on campus. According to the police report, at least three students received 10-day suspensions pending a hearing.

[2] San Ysidro residents protect homes against Jemez flooding – New Mexico Highway 4 through the Jemez is open after flooding that authorities say shows no signs of stopping. The National Weather Service says the Jemez Mountains had some of the deepest snowpacks in decades, leading to high levels of runoff. County officials say most of the flooding in San Ysidro that’s impacting Highway 4 is because of a breached levy.

[3] More wind, rain chances and cooler temperatures into the weekend – Friday morning is quiet and cooler across New Mexico. Showers have begun in southwest Colorado, and snow has started in the San Juan Mountains. An upper level trough is drawing moisture into the Four Corners, and more widespread rain, storms and mountain snow will develop by this afternoon through around midnight tonight. The northern mountains may see a dusting to a couple inches of accumulation, while the low elevations could see light rainfall accumulation of less than a tenth of an inch. The northern half of the Metro may see a light shower or sprinkles this evening. Skies will clear out on Saturday, except in far northeast NM, where there may be a couple of showers through midday. Sunday will be sunny and dry for all.

[4] 3 UNM graduate students awarded for saving life in Italy – Three University of New Mexico students are being recognized for their quick action when a facility member suffered a medical episode. The three students performed CPR for more than 20 minutes saving the facility member’s life. Joseph Candelaria, Dawn Gerencer, and Erin Dibble each received the One Albuquerque Award.

[5] Meow Wolf community space ‘Rainbow Rainbow’ coming soon – Meow Wolf in Santa Fe will be opening a new community space next month. Officials say “Rainbow Rainbow” will be a 1,200-square-foot area for community programming where people can gather to explore their creativity and connect with others. “Rainbow Rainbow” opens to the public on May 1.