KRQE Newsfeed: Visiting NM today, Seeing success, Gusty winds, Opposing new ad, Registration open

Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] First Lady Jill Biden visits Albuquerque as part of three-day visit to the Southwest The First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is making a stop in Albuquerque today. The focus of the visit will be New Mexico leading the nation in vaccination rates along with how the state has handled the COVID-19 pandemic. The First Lady will meet with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham Wednesday afternoon before visiting the First Choice Community Healthcare Facility in the South Valley. Dr. Biden will then fly to Window Rock, Arizona to meet with the First Lady of the Navajo Nation to discuss one of the hardest-hit areas of the pandemic.

[2] Telemedicine program working in downtown public safety efforts A program used to connect area for public safety is seeing success. The Echo Program was initially developed by a UNM doctor for healthcare outreach. For the past two years, the city has been using the technology to increase its community policing efforts. It’s bringing together law enforcement, first responders, businesses, and the community to help identify issues from minor crime to trespassing to more serious offenses. They then share knowledge and resources. Mayor Keller says they’re looking to launch another program in Nob Hill.

[3] Colder morning temperatures ahead of gusty afternoon winds This morning is colder across the state, thanks to yesterday’s cold front that moved into the Rio Grande Valley overnight. Isolated strong wind has been blowing into Albuquerque from the east all night, but will start to die down during the morning commute. Today will be warmer for the east, and mild for the west, with temperatures in the 50s, 60s, and 70s. Winds will be gustier today, especially for western New Mexico, southwest Colorado and the Rio Grande Valley.

[4] O’Keeffe Museum, Pueblo-Indigenous groups oppose NM Tourism Dept. video Some New Mexicans are not happy with a recent ad by the state’s Tourism Department. The promo features narrated quotes from the artist Georgia O’Keeffe. Since the release of the promo, the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum has said they don’t support the use of the artist’s possessive quotes describing New Mexico. The Three Sisters Collective, an Indigenous women’s group describes the video as “romantic settler voyeurism”. The Tourism Department declined an interview, but told KRQE News 13 in part that the excerpt with the quote is not a part of any live campaign.

[5] Efforts underway to get New Mexico students vaccinated Registration for an upcoming APS vaccine clinic is now open to the public. The district is having trouble filling slots for its vaccine clinics set for next week. Meanwhile, last week, students and families started signing up for the 1,500 slots but couldn’t fill them. Students 16 and 17 no longer need a parent present, just a signed consent form.