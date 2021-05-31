KRQE Newsfeed: Virtual Memorial Day ceremony, Cannabis, Storm chances return, Explora opening, Bike checkout

Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] City’s Memorial Day Ceremony going virtual – Despite loosened restrictions on gatherings, the New Mexico Veteran Memorial will still be holding a virtual ceremony. A special video will be released at 10 a.m. Monday on the New Mexico Veterans Memorial Facebook page.

[2] City of Albuquerque seeking input on cannabis stores locations, proposed gas tax – Albuquerque officials are seeking input on two key issues. Among the topics is a question asking if clusters of cannabis stores should be located across the city. They are also asking if they should be in historic neighborhoods. Many Old Town business say they’re against cannabis stores being nearby. The survey also asks if the city should put off boosting a gas tax increase until the pandemic is over or after the election.

[3] Storm chances return for Memorial Day – More showers and storms are in store for Memorial Day. Our active weather pattern continues for Memorial Day with thunderstorms already popping up in southeastern New Mexico this morning. Showers and storms will increase in coverage after lunchtime today, brining a good chance for storms to Albuquerque.

[4] Explora to reopen June 1– Explora will be reopen for the first time in more than a year. The museum will reopen at only 50% capacity. There will be new renovations and exhibits. Explora continues working on opening a STEM workforce Development for teens. The museum also plans on holding summer camps at on site locations.

[5] Bikes now available at Santa Fe libraries – You can add bikes to the list of items you can now check out at the Santa Fe library. The Genoveva Chavez Community Center, Fort Marcy and Santa Fe Public Library are all offering them to people with a valid driver’s license and who live in Santa Fe.