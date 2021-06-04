KRQE Newsfeed: Veto override, Motel robbery, Storms this weekend, Business grants, Summer events

Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Mayor Tim Keller vetoes gas tax One city councilor wants to override Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller’s veto on the proposed gas tax to be approved by voters. The tax would be a two cents per gallon increase on gas to help with a backlog of road improvements in the city. In a statement, Mayor Keller said he vetoed the gas tax because we are just barely coming out of the pandemic. Although Mayor Keller did want the gas tax hike before. Councilors will look at the override at their next meeting on Monday.

[2] Woman faces charges in connection to robberies at Albuquerque businesses An Albuquerque woman is facing a long list of robbery charges. Vanessa Alderete, 20, is charged with eight counts of armed robbery in connection to a string of crimes targeting motels and small businesses. Police say most of the robberies took place in southeast Albuquerque near Gibson and Yale. Investigators say Alderete would rob the businesses and take off with an accomplice.

[3] More showers, storms later Friday as eastern New Mexico remains dry Showers continue this morning for south-central and southwest New Mexico. These showers and cloud cover will stick around through the morning commute, clearing out around midday. More showers and storms will start firing up in the mountains around 2-4 p.m., moving into the Rio Grande Valley and surrounding low terrain during the evening and overnight hours. Skies will be sunnier today, and daytime conditions look mostly nice, just hot.

[4] Millions still up for grabs in grant money for NM businesses The state is encouraging businesses to apply for grants now as the June 15 deadline is quickly approaching. Businesses can get up to $100,000 each to help with fixed costs like rent or lease payments as they work to hire back staff. Based on the applications submitted so far, businesses are averaging about $45,000 each. Eligible businesses must have one to 75 employees and experienced a decline in revenue last year.

[5] Albuquerque’s city-run summer concert, gathering schedule remains unclear New Mexico is hoping for a more open summer as more and more events are making a comeback. However, while the City of Albuquerque says it’s pushing for the return of a lot of summer events, don’t expect anything big. The City’s traditional summer music gatherings may not be in the cards this summer once again.