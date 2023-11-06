Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Dozens of cars shot at in Albuquerque neighborhoods – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says more than 28 cars were shot at early Saturday morning in Ventana Ranch and Paradise Hills. The vandals left behind an estimated $17,000 in damages. BCSO believes the suspect or suspects were driving a white sedan; possibly a Hyundai, Honda or Kia that’s missing a hubcap on the passenger side.

[2] APD: Suspect in 120 mph pursuit arrested – APD arrested a man who fled from officers conducting a street racing operation. Police initially spotted 26-year-old Jacobi Carrillo Friday night in the Goodwill parking lot near San Mateo and Osuna driving an orange Challenger. APD’s helicopter followed him for nearly 30 minutes, and authorities said he reached speeds of 120 mph on I-25. Police say Carrillo rand out of gas near 51st and Quail, where he tried to take off on foot. Officers eventually caught up to him and took him into custody.

[3] Record breaking heat for parts of New Mexico into the workweek. – Warming temperatures continue to move through New Mexico as we head into the first half of the workweek with some locations potentially seeing record breaking warmth. Temperatures will continue to rise gradually into the early week with highs peaking Tuesday afternoon ahead of a Pacific low-pressure system approaching the state. Wednesday will be more seasonable before below-average temperatures return on Thursday.

[4] Flags placed at Fairview Cemetery for 2023 Veterans Day – Volunteers placed U.S. flags at the graves of veterans in Albuquerque’s Historic Fairview Cemetery. The volunteers of the event come from the veterans of foreign wars, the American Legion, and Albuquerque Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops. It serves as the final resting place for soldiers of historic wars, including the Mexican-American war, the Civil War and both World Wars. A wreath was also placed in memory of the “unknown dead.” Veterans Day is on Saturday, November 11.

[5] Pups, owners participate in 41st Doggie Dash & Dawdle – Dogs and their owners came together for the state’s largest pet party. The event celebrated Animal Humane 41st Doggie Dash and Dawdle. There was a doggie carnival where dogs could partake in a pup-cup bar, and there was also a puzzle palace, local food trucks, and “barket place” where guests could buy goodies from local vendors.