Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] APD identifies vehicle of interest in homicide investigation – Police are ramping up patrols near mosques and Muslim affiliated schools as the investigation into the killings of four Muslim men continues. Police released a photo of a vehicle of interest, a dark grey or silver Volkswagen that appears to be a Jetta. The first murder happened in November, then there were three more in the past two weeks, with the most recent happening Saturday morning. Police believe all four men were ambushed and shot, and are being targeted because of their race or religion. Anyone with information is asked to call APD, the FBI or Crime Stoppers.

[2] Muslim community in Albuquerque takes precautions – The recent deadly shootings of Muslim men has many from the Muslim community taking precautions to protect themselves. Khalid Emshadi, a local engineer and physicist, who is running for the New Mexico house of representatives says he is fearful of leaving his home because of the recent killings. He says he will be working from home until someone is in custody and is calling on his community to stay home and stay safe.

[3] Scattered storms around New Mexico to start the week – Some light showers and weak thunderstorms are moving west/southwest through the state. A cold front in eastern NM is triggering the rain activity. We could see a couple of light showers before monsoon storms pop up in the mountains during the early afternoon. Storms will push southwest off of the mountains, bringing a good chance of rain to the Rio Grande Valley and western NM. Southeast NM will stay the driest today.

[4] UNM uses Rail Runner to teach students about STEM – The UNM School of Engineering is helping middle and high school students learn more about STEM. In June, the department took 26 students on the Rail Runner to conduct an experiment using a motion sensor. The students collected data on the train ride that could be used in future management decisions. The study aimed to interest more New Mexico students in STEM and give them practical experience.

[5] Classic car event gets kids ready for school – School starts for kids across New Mexico this week and the city of Albuquerque is is providing kids with supplies they need. The city held fifth-annual Cruzin Into the School Year event Sunday at Civic Plaza. Kids were given free haircuts, backpacks with school supplies, physicals, clothing vouchers and more. The city says they set a goal to serve 3,500 kids, more than double from last year.