KRQE Newsfeed: Vaccine requirements, Off-road vehicles, Cool start, Taking two jobs, Farolito Walk

Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] UNM announces COVID vaccine requirement for events at The Pit Starting next week, Lobo fans will have to bring either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to get inside The Pit for games. With cases once again surging and the threat of the omicron variant, UNM Athletics is tightening up its protocols to protect student-athletes and fans. Starting on Dec. 28th, all fans 12 and older have to prove they are fully vaccinated which means two shots of Pfizer or Moderna or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson. The alternative is a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event. UNM says this new policy will be in effect until at least the end of January.

[2] Albuquerque Police to crack down on off-highway vehicles on city streets APD says it’s cracking down on off-road vehicles on city streets after last week’s deadly hit-and-run. There has been a community outcry since that driver blew through a red light, hitting Pronoy Bhattacharya and seriously injuring his father when they left the River of Lights. Officers say those vehicles are not allowed on paved roads in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County. APD says they will bring in the Open Space Department and air support units to help catch people breaking the law.

[3] Milder with high clouds arriving It’s the shortest day of the year with only 9 hours and 47 minutes of daylight for Albuquerque. We’re starting to see some clouds increase from the west this morning. This coupled with a west to southwesterly flow aloft will keep our temperatures very warm especially east of the mountains. We’ll see highs into the middle 50s for central NM and middle to upper 60s for the east. Wind speeds will begin increasing each day ahead of the big storm which will arrive later in the week. This will once again be the biggest impact statewide for us as gusts topple 45-60 mph.

[4] New Mexico sheriff continues helping others through second job A New Mexico sheriff is continuing to help others by talking on another job. San Juan County Sheriff Shane Ferrari is not the new co-owner of the Farmington Funeral Home. The role was formerly held by his late father who started the funeral home eight years ago. Sheriff Ferrari says he was able to help the county bring in a mobile morgue last month as hospitalizations, followed by deaths, surged once again in San Juan County. Farmington Funeral Home reports at least a 30% increase in decedents during the pandemic.

[5] Canyon Road Farolito Walk returns Christmas Eve A Christmas tradition in Santa Fe is returning for an in-person celebration this year. The Canyon Road Farolito Walk will once again welcome the masses. Due to COVID safety measures last year, people were required to stay in their cars, and shops along the walk were closed. The Farolito Walk is free and will be held on Dec. 24.