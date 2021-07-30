KRQE Newsfeed: Vaccine requirement, Looking for answers, Stormy weekend looms, Crime-fighting surge, Balloon sighting

Friday Top Stories

Friday Five Facts

[1] Governor: All state employees required to be vaccinated or get tested regularly – President Biden announced Thursday federal employees will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or face strict protocols. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order requiring all 17,000 state works to get their shots or get tested. The governor estimates about 70% of employees working in state facilities have been vaccinated. The new executive order says if a state employee refused to get vaccinated, they will have to wear a face mask inside at all times except when they’re eating. They also will have to get a COVID test at least once every two weeks. Employees who do not comply may be subject to disciplinary action, including termination, in accordance with applicable law. They’ll be required to show proof that those tests have come back negative each time.

[2] Friends of murdered woman still searching for answers more than 7 years later – Seven years after a woman was found murdered in her own home, her loved ones are still desperate for answers. The Albuquerque Police Department has developed a possible lead, but its likely several months away from producing a possible suspect. Friends of 53-year-old Danette Webb say they miss her greatly. Webb was found dead in her home in 2014 after a coworker went to check on her when she didn’t show up for work.

[3] Drier air wins out Friday as stormy weekend looms – here were some light showers across western New Mexico early Friday morning. As we approach dawn, our skies have cleared, and we are looking at a flawless start to the weekend with lots of sunshine.

[4] Gov. implementing state police surge in Albuquerque – New Mexico State Police are planning to conduct another crime-fighting surge in Albuqueruqe. The state did this in 2019 shortly after the deadly shooting of University of New Mexico baseball player Jackson Weller outside a Nob Hill bar. The surge brought 50 NMSP officers from across the state to help the Albuquerque Police Department crackdown on crime hotspots. At this time it’s unknown when this will happen or how long it will last.

[5] Vincent Van Gogh hot air balloon inflates at Canadian event – A balloon that’s made an appearance at Balloon Fiesta Park just kicked off the grand reopening of a popular exhibit. The hot air balloon made in the likeness of Vincent Van Gogh was inflated in Toronto, Canada Thursday. It was part of a promotion for the reopening of the immersive Van Gogh exhibit. The balloon stands at 91-feet and made its North America debut all the way from Amsterdam.