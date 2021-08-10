KRQE Newsfeed: Vaccine proof, APS COVID guidelines, Smoke clears, I-25 construction, School supplies

Tuesday Top Stories

Tuesday Five Facts

[1] What are acceptable forms of vaccination proof? – As COVID-19 cases ramp back up, some employers, schools, and businesses throughout the state are requiring proof of vaccination. If you’ve lost or damaged your card, you have a few options to prove you are fully vaccinated. The New Mexico Department of Health says Vaxview is the most efficient way to get your vaccine record. The state says you can also show a photo of your card or screenshot of your vaccine activity on the state’s website that shows your manufacturer, dose and date.

[2] APS outlines changes, COVID-19 guidelines ahead of new school year – August 11 marks the first day of the remaining Albuquerque Public Schools. Officials say the only time students and staff will not be required to wear a mask is when they are eating or when they are outside. They’ve also upgraded classrooms to ensure better air filtration. APS says these measures mixed with vaccinations will keep students in the classroom.

[3] Smoke clears but showers and storms return – Tuesday morning is partly to mostly cloudy, with showers and thunderstorms in far southern New Mexico. The wildfire smoke has mostly cleared, and the air quality is good.

[4] NMDOT holds public meeting to discuss plans for I-25 corridor in Albuquerque – The New Mexico Department of Transportation has plans for an overhaul for a busy part of I-25. Construction is set to start in early 2023 to make major changes on the corridor between Comanche and Montgomery. The NMDOT plans to take out the loop ramp at the Montgomery interchange and add a fourth lane southbound on I-25. The project will cost about $100 million.

[5] Local brewery helping teachers with this year’s school supplies – Four Peaks Brewery will be at the Smith’s on Tramway, August 10 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. giving teachers free school supply kits. They will be out on August 11 at the Smith’s on Fourth Street from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.