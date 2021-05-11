KRQE Newsfeed: Vaccine milestone, CD1 debate, Range of temperatures, Upcoming projects, Sound on Mars

Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] 60% of New Mexicans have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine More than one million New Mexicans have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, which means full reopening of our state is just around the corner. The governor announced New Mexico will graduate from the Red-to-Turquoise framework when we reach 60% fully vaccinated. Passing the one million mark means 60% of residents have gotten at least one shot. The Health Department is still expecting to hit the original projection of June 30. A new report shows New Mexico is in the top 10 states with the highest vaccination rates.

[2] 1st Congressional District candidates Stansbury, Moores take part in Monday debate Two candidates looking to replace Democrat Deb Haaland go head-to-head in their first televised debate. Democratic candidate Melanie Stansbury and Republican Mark Moores took part in the debate Monday night, fighting for New Mexico’s First Congressional District seat. The two candidates covered a variety of issues including how to get the economy moving again. Election day is June 1 and early voting expands this Saturday.

[3] Eastern New Mexico sees cooler temperatures Tuesday This morning is cloudy and foggy across eastern New Mexico, but most of the rain has come to an end. Drier skies are expected until this evening for eastern New Mexico, but the fog and low clouds will take a while to clear. This will keep temperatures cool through the morning and midday. More rain will develop tonight through midday Wednesday.

[4] NMDOT focusing on high-priority projects including Montgomery, I-25 interchange The state’s Department of Transportation is listing out its top list of road projects. One major project coming up is the interchange near I-25 and Montgomery, replacing the bridge and adding more lanes. The DOT says they figured it would be efficient to do a project at Comanche at the same time. Meanwhile, the department is also investing $35 million in the Los Lunas corridor. The DOT also plans to do reconstruction on I-25 at La Bajada, adding reinforcement to the roadside mountains as well as road widening in Santa Fe.

[5] LANL scientists explain why sounds are different on Mars Scientists at Los Alamos National Lab are finding out how their voices sound on Mars. The SuperCam onboard the Mars rover Perseverance has a microphone that has been used to record wind and the rover moving around. Planetary scientist Nina Lanza also got to hear her own voice projected on the red planet, claiming afterward that “sounds sound different” on Mars.