KRQE Newsfeed: Vaccine hesitancy, PED funding mistake, Another hot day Expanding APD, M’Tucci’s in Nob Hill

Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] State deals with vaccine hesitancy amid trying to reach governor’s vaccination goal – Thursday is the last day for New Mexico to hit the 60% fully vaccinated mark to fully reopen at the end of the month. About 21,000 New Mexicans still need to get fully vaccinated by the end of the day. Currently, 59% of New Mexicans 16 and older are considered fully vaccinated. If the state his the 60% mark, New Mexico will be released from the county-color-coded system.

[2] PED’s solution to funding mistake could cost NM students – The state missed a critical deadline, costing the Public Education Department millions of dollars in federal education funding. To make up for it, the PED had to tap into the state reserves earmarked for education, to cover the $35 million gap. Lawmakers say this will still hurt some students in the long run and budget cuts statewide. Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart says he is confident the state will be able to make do with the remaining education reserve money. There is now only about $4 million left in the state support reserve fund.

[3] Another hot day with chance of storms – It’s a quiet and mild morning across the state. You will notice some haze in the high skies again today, and isolated showers and storms will pop up in the northern and west mountains this afternoon. Less rain activity is expected today, with dry weather in the Metro and northeast highlands. The best chances for rain will be in those mountain ranges,

[4] APD offering incentives, trying to hire more officers – Albuquerque police continue offering incentives to join the department and reach the mayor’s goal of expanding the force by the end of his first term. The goal was to hire 100 officers a year for four years. APD says they have been reaching that number but it doesn’t take into account officers retiring or resigning. As of Wednesday, APD says it has about 980 officers but they’re aiming for 1,200.

[5] M’Tucci’s to take over former Kelly’s Brewpub location – An Albuquerque restaurant will soon be opening a new location at a familiar spot on Central. M’Tucci’s, which has two locations in Albuquerque and one in Rio Rancho, is moving into the old Kelly’s Brewpub at Central and Wellesley. President John Haas says M’Tucci fans will find plenty of their favorites on the menu. Haas say they plan to expand the bar area and revamp the outdoor space to make it more intimate.