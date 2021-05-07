KRQE Newsfeed: Vaccination week, Missing boy, Storms appear, Opening night, Being recognized

Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] New Mexico continues push to get students vaccinated Friday is the last day for students to take advantage of Student Vaccination Week. APS is hoping to see more of their student vaccinated. Right now, the vaccine is not required but it will be added to their immunization records. Anyone under 18 must get parental consent to sign up.

[2] BCSO searching for missing 5-year-old boy The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing five-year-old boy. Officials say Mario Hernandez was last seen with his mother who does not have custody of him, Nancy Flores. Mario was wearing a red shirt, gray shorts with red stripes, and black shoes. If you know where he is, call authorities.

[3] Potential for strong, severe storms in eastern New Mexico This morning is mild and quiet, with some light sprinkles in the Four Corners area. Moisture has been streaming into the state, and scattered showers and storms will pop up by midday in the northern and western mountains, moving east throughout the afternoon and evening. The Metro area and middle/upper Rio Grande Valley can expect rain and storms during the early to late afternoon. Storms will start moving through eastern New Mexico from around 1-2 p.m. through the late evening.

[4] ‘This is my team’: Isotopes fans react to home opener Baseball is back in Albuquerque. Several thousand fans were in attendance at the Isotope’s opener on Thursday night and fans were glad to be back at the ballpark. The general manager says he expects even more fans to come out for the rest of the games this weekend and throughout the season.

[5] Longtime Frontier employee to retire without ever taking a sick day A local man is being praised for working at one of Albuquerque’s most iconic restaurants for decades without taking a single sick day. General Manager Pete Villegas does it all at the Frontier Restaurant. Villegas, 71, is retiring and started working at the Frontier when he was a UNM student.