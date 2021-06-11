KRQE Newsfeed: Vaccination rates, New space, Dry and hot, No license plates, Major upgrade

Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Data: Tens of thousands of people need booster for NM to reach vaccination goal New Mexico is still one of the top states when it comes to vaccination rates but the numbers are slowing down. Right now, 57% of eligible New Mexicans are fully vaccinated. Over the past week, the state has given nearly 30,000 first and second doses. According to the state’s vaccination dashboard, nearly 158,000 people still haven’t come back for that booster shot, drastically hurting the state’s numbers. They estimate if only 47,000 of that 158,000 came in for their second shot, we’ll hit that 60% mark to completely reopen.

[2] Albuquerque to spend $11M buying, renovating county’s former office space With Bernalillo County departments on the verge of moving into a new space, the City of Albuquerque will now shell out millions to upgrade the old space in the government building on Civic Plaza. The city and county have shared that space since the 1980s. City Budget Officer Lawrence Davis says the project would cost $11 million. The city is still figuring out what to do with all its new space in the 11-floor building, but they hope to bring some of the remote departments back under one roof. The county spent $68 million to renovate its new headquarters at Alvarado Square.

[3] Record heat continues this weekend as rain chances return We set new heat records for several cities across southeastern NM for Thursday, as Roswell hit 111 degrees! The triple-digit heat isn’t going anywhere for the southern half of the state either. As we head into the weekend, we will see some weather changes in the form of a glancing cool front arriving from the northeast. This won’t do much to lower temperatures, but it will increase our rain chances east for the weekend.

[4] Problem on the road: Local driving instructor documents plateless drivers It’s becoming a familiar sight on New Mexico roads as more and more cars are driving without license plates. State Police say the majority of people driving around without plates aren’t criminals and likely had their plates stolen from them. They add with so many other things happening in Albuquerque, they can’t keep up with the problem. Police say criminals will steal a car, ditch those tags, then go steal new tags and put them on a stolen vehicle to throw officers off.

[5] City to break ground on Phase 1 of Los Altos Park improvements One of Albuquerque’s largest parks is getting a major upgrade. The city broke ground on phase one of a project at Los Altos Park near I-40 and Eubank, which for years has been a magnet for crime and the homeless. The goal is to create space for sports tourism, with new softball fields, a concessions area, and meeting rooms. There will also be major security upgrades. The fields are expected to be finished by next summer.