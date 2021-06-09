KRQE Newsfeed: Use of force, Suspect in jail, More heat, BioPark tours, Baby delivery

Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Police reform groups criticize police union’s campaign, call for sanctions Use of force investigations at APD will be a big portion of a federal court hearing on Wednesday. It’s part of the status hearing for the Department of Justice and the City of Albuquerque. The hearing comes as the city is creating the External Force Investigation Team which will train internal affairs employees how to investigate wrongdong. However, police reform groups are skeptical a qualifie

[2] Man accused of hitting, killing local priest in crash turns himself in The man accused of hitting and killing a local priest is sitting in jail. Authorities say Manuel Soria turned himself in just before midnight. Deputies say Soria was behind the wheel of a pickup truck, racing when he struck a car carrying Father Graham Golden and Brother Lorenzo Romero last month. Father Graham and Brother Lorenzo were pulling out of the Santa Maria de la Vid Abbey when the pickup broadsided them on Coors.

[3] Another smoky morning Wednesday as temperatures stay hot It is another smoky morning in New Mexico, especially for the Rio Grande Valley. Air quality has worsened throughout the morning commute, dropping into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. Anyone with underlying health conditions like asthma, heart or lung disease, as well as the elderly and children should avoid spending too much time outdoors this morning.

[4] ABQ BioPark to resume evening tours With the official start of summer around the corner, the BioPark will be opening back up in the evening. Tours at the Zoo and Botanic Garden resume on June 15 and through the end of July. Officials say you will get a chance to see the nocturnal animals be more active, something you don’t see during regular zoo hours. You must register in advance.

[5] A call to remember: Firefighter delivers baby in car at Holloman AFB A New Mexico firefighter is being hailed a hero for a special delivery at the main gate of the Holloman Air Force Base. Two weeks ago, Staff Sergeant Grant Novotnak’s wife Ruth went into labor in the middle of the night. The couple wasn’t able to make it off base in time. That’s where Norman Bloom stepped in and delivered the baby.