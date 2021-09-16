KRQE Newsfeed: Unvaccinated cases, Corrales bar, Afternoon storms, Subway investigation, Veteran flight

Thursday Top Stories

Thursday Five Facts

[1] New Mexico heading on ‘downward trend’ for new COVID-19 cases, transmission remains high – New Mexico’s top doctor is urging the public again to get vaccinated, even with case numbers dropping. According to data from the Department of Health, unvaccinated people make up about 80% of cases and around 88% of hospitalizations. Out of 123 deaths, only three were vaccinated. Dr. David Scrase says transmission rates throughout the state are still high with more than 300 cases a day. That’s one reason for the indoor mask-wearing extension in the state. The targeted test positivity rate is 7.5, we’re coming in below that at 6.5.

[2] Corrales residents say loud music from bar is carrying over to their neighborhood – People living near a popular westside bar are fed up, saying the music is so loud it can be heard all the way in Corrales. Some Corrales residents say they’re frustrated because they technically live in another county and the Salta Yard falls within the city of Albuquerque. They just want their peaceful neighborhood nights back. The Environmental Health Department enforces the city’s noise control ordinance. They say they’re aware of the noise complaints and are investigating.

[3] More southern storms Thursday, but drier and hot through the weekend – Thursday morning is chilly in the northern and western high terrain and milder in southern New Mexico. Skies are dry, mostly clear, and the air quality is good. Thursday will be a mostly dry and hot day. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low to mid-90s. Showers and storms will pop up in the southern high terrain again Thursday afternoon, moving southeast into the surrounding plains during the evening. There will be fewer storms than Wednesday, and much drier skies are expected Friday through the weekend.

[4] APD says deadly Subway shooting was likely justified – The Subway worker who shot and killed a suspected armed robber will most likely not face charges. It happened early Tuesday morning at the Subway on Gibson near I-25. Police say the robber was confronting an employee when another worker came out of the back and shot him. APD says after interviewing the employee who opened fire, they are investigating the shooting as justifiable. The man killed has not been identified.

[5] Local World War II vets take ‘dream flight’ – A pair of local veterans took to the skies as part of a project honoring those who served in World War II. Veterans Kenneth Eberhard and Bernie Kuenzel got to take a 20 minutes flight from the Sunport in a restored Boeing Stearman Biplane. The plane ride was made possible by Dream Flights, a nonprofit that goes around the country honoring veterans from senior living communities. Dream Flights have honored more than 4,200 vets and seniors living in long-term care communities over the past 10 years.