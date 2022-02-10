Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Crisis in the cabin: Why a Charlotte flight to LA was diverted to New Mexico – A cross-country flight made an unscheduled stop in Albuquerque after a male passenger threatened a flight attendant, according to witnesses. The tense moments onboard American Airlines flight 482 happened Monday. The plane, bound for Los Angeles, made the emergency landing at the Albuquerque International Sunport. One passenger posted on social media that a man with four kids was asked to control them after they started sprinting in the aisle. The passenger says the father then told the crew member “I have your information, I will find you and I will shoot you.”

[2] Proposal to bring in city of Albuquerque to county-run MDC – Major changes are being proposed for the Metropolitan Detention Center. The biggest being a possible merger between Bernalillo County, which already runs the jail, and the City of Albuquerque. MDC has been understaffed, making it hard to run at full speed.

[3] Beautiful through Friday, cooler and cloudier by Saturday – Thursday morning is chilly and quiet. A cold front is moving through southeast New Mexico, bringing breezes and clouds. Winds will subside and clouds will move south throughout the morning.

[4] Bill creating law enforcement retention fund clears House – A proposal that could keep more law enforcement officers on the job is on its way to the Senate. House Bill 86 created the law enforcement retention fund which would give bonuses to officers after they stay with one agency for four years. People behind the bill have said while recruiting is important to bolster the ranks, keeping an experienced officer can be even more valuable. The proposal sailed through the House Wednesday and heads to the Senate.

[5] ENMU seeks public input in naming branded treats – Eastern New Mexico University needs the public’s help naming their new branded products. The university is teaming up with local businesses to launch garlic and green chile pistachios, pistachio caramel popcorn, and spicy date and pecan cookies. The proceeds will go to student scholarships.