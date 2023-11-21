Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque City Council discusses United stadium spot – New Mexico Unites is one step closer to seeing a stadium at Balloon Fiesta Park thanks to a vote from the Albuquerque City Council. At Monday’s meeting, community members filled the council chambers to discuss the lease agreement that would allow United to build a stadium at Balloon Fiesta Park. The council approved the lease on a 7-2 vote. Under the agreement, United will spend at least $30 million to build an 8,000 – 10,000 seat stadium on a seven-acre plot. The team will pay the city $35,000 per year over the 30 year lease term.

[2] Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office gives update on ‘Operation Holiday Hammer’ – BCSO says they’ve made more than two-dozen arrests so far due to organized retail crime operations, but jail records show few of those offenders are still behind bars. Of the 14 names KRQE was able to search, only three still remain at MDC. BCSO says it has more holiday shoplifting operations planned through the end of the year.

[3] New Mexico sees cool and quieter weather through midweek – It is going to be a cool day, with highs in in the 40s and 50s. Sunshine will prevail all day, and winds will be lighter in eastern New Mexico. Quiet weather will continue through Thanksgiving Day, and temperatures will warm to just above normal through Thursday. The next storm will move in on Black Friday and Saturday, bringing rain and snow to central and northern New Mexico.

[4] Meet one of the Albuquerque International Sunport therapy dogs – With Thanksgiving just days away and the holiday travel season beginning, people traveling through the Albuquerque International Sunport can see some friendly faces. There will be more than 30 dogs, part of the ABQ K9 Crew, a program that uses therapy dogs to comfort and bring joy to travelers. People can see the dogs and handlers wandering around the gate areas every Friday morning.

[5] Bugg Lights will be lighting up Belen for the last year – In 1971, the Bugg family started a festive light show at their home in Albuquerque’s northeast heights, but large crowds forced it to move. It has since gone from a Santa Fe shopping center to Albuquerque’s Menaul School to the Harvey House Museum in Belen and finally, the Bugg Lights Museum in Belen. This year will be the last in Belen. KRQE reached out to the Bugg family to see what they plan to do with the display next year but did not hear back.