KRQE Newsfeed: United stadium, Pfizer kids vaccine, Mild & quiet, Asylum helpers, Paleta Bar

Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] What’s next for New Mexico United after stadium bond fails? Now what the news has set in that voters are against a publicly financed soccer stadium, New Mexico United is looking into other options. For now, it appears the team is completely scrapping the idea of a stadium downtown. Instead, they are looking into a few more affordable options other teams have taken which include building a smaller scale stadium at the United practice facility or some other plot of land around the city, share a field with UNM, or cut a deal with APS. In the meantime, they hope to renew a deal to keep playing at Isotopes Park.

[2] New Mexico planning COVID vaccine clinics for kids, broader school testing program as cases increase With COVID-19 rates continuing to rise, state health officials are encouraging a new group of New Mexicans to get vaccinated. The CDC approved smaller doses of the Pfizer vaccine for kids five to 11. While kids under 10 account for a smaller portion of the state’s confirmed cases, health officials are still encouraging parents to have their children vaccinated. They say it would help community spread to those who are vulnerable. Full vaccination still requires two doses three weeks apart.

[3] Sunnier and warmer through the weekend This morning is chilly all across the state, with low to mid-30s, even in southern New Mexico. Bundle up for the morning commute! It will be a mild afternoon, with temperatures climbing back into the 50s for the northern high terrain, and 60s and 70s everywhere else. Any patchy fog that develops in the southeast plains this morning will dissipate by around noon. Skies will be mostly sunny for all today, with light winds.

[4] Stuck in Limbo: Family living in Albuquerque wait for asylum hearing A local group of volunteers is trying to help families who entered the U.S. legally through the asylum process. Albuquerque FaithWorks Collaborative is an all-volunteer group currently helping 53 families stuck in the backed0up asylum process. Most are legally unable to apply for work which is when FaithWorks steps in and helps the families in limbo with food, legal resources, and housing.

[5] Supply chain issues force Arizona business owner to seek supplies from New Mexico An Arizona dessert shop owner has now resorted to driving all the way to Albuquerque six hours each way to buy crucial ingredients for his business. The Paleta Bar in Tempe makes an assortment of specialty popsicles, shakes, and sweets. The recent global shipping crisis put a kink in that. Co-owner Brandon Crespin wondered if they’d have to close down, but instead got creative and asked his mother to drive back and forth from Albuquerque to bring him what he needs so he could keep making popsicles.