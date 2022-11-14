Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] BCSO re-launching its Metro Air Support Unit – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office will re-launch its metro air support unit. A Star E-3 helicopter, also called Metro 1, will take flight. This will mark the first flight for the unit since the deadly crash that killed four first responders in July.

[2] 1 rescued in cold temperatures by Santa Fe Fire Department – Crews from Santa Fe Fire Department were dispatched to Deception Peak shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon after a woman fell and injured her leg during her hike. She couldn’t move and was trapped on the mountain. The rescue took about six hours to complete. The woman was taken to the hospital and crews say she was in stable conditions at the time of the rescue.

[3] Snowy morning with messy roads in parts of New Mexico -Today will stay cold, with high temperatures dropping about 5-10 degrees from Sunday’s high temperatures. the cold front sinks in more on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will stay 10-20 degrees colder than normal all week long. Highs will be in the 30s, 40s and low 50s across New Mexico, all week. Winds will be breezy today, especially in the plains, but calmer by Tuesday.

[4] Progress being made in hotel renovation – Hotel Zazz, formerly known as the University Lodge is getting new life and some recognition for the progress being made. The hotel now has a life-size chess board in the courtyard, an outdoor living room and extravagant colors throughout the entire place. Those are just some of the renovations that earned them an award from the New Mexico Hospitality Association. They are currently working on “Z-Lounge” which will be a hidden speakeasy.

[5] New, non-binary clothing line comes to New Mexico – A new clothing line aiming to provide a more inclusive option is coming to New Mexico. Finnegan Shepard created “Both &,” a company which makes clothing specifically for people who identify as non-binary. Shepard created shirts, swimwear, pants, hoodies and button-downs that would fit everyone comfortably.