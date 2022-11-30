Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Study shows uninsured New Mexicans are charged more for medical treatment – A new study shows uninsured patients in New Mexico are often charged up to ten times more for medical treatments than insured patients for the same services. A study that was presented at the roundhouse Tuesday, looks at prices of 17 different medical services across 43 New Mexico hospitals. Now, advocates are asking lawmakers to continue studying hospital charges to see if more legislation is needed.

[2] NMSU basketball coach addresses UNM shooting – New Mexico State University basketball Coach Greg Heiar is speaking out for the first time since the deadly shooting on UNM’s campus. One of the questions raised after the shooting was about the player’s curfew and why Peake was out. Heiar says the team has addressed the issue and everyone is on the same page. “We found out we had multiple players out of their rooms that night and we are now confident each of our players fully understands what’s expected of them going forward,” says Heiar.

[3] Cooler day but warmer weather to end the week – Temperatures will start warming up Thursday through the weekend, with the help of southerly and westerly winds. The San Juan mountains will see a chance for snow showers Thursday night to Friday. Rain showers will be possible across New Mexico Saturday through Monday.

[4] – Gallup-McKinley schools offer bonus to attract and retain teachers – A New Mexixo School district is now offering an incentive package worth more than $25,000. Gallup-McKinley county schools superintendent Mike Hyatt says the the district is looking to fill 20 positions. Adding to the large incentive is a moving expense of up to $2,500 dollars as well as free teacher housing. The district says its offer for the hiring bonus is good through February 24.

[5] Old Town tree lighting – A new tradition begins Friday at the Old Town Christmas tree lighting. Last year, the Aceves family bid farewell to “Henry’s Tree,” a tradition that started in 1994. This holiday season a 30-foot sequoia will be put up to light and decorate. City workers were out Tuesday getting the plaza prepped. The city says the tree lighting is set for 6 p.m. Friday.