KRQE Newsfeed: Unemployment fraud, Warmer weekend, Wage increase, Play on, Cookie express

[1] New Mexico business owner struggles to fight unemployment fraud The state is investigating a fraudulent claim after someone filed for unemployment under the name of a local business owner. Kevin Lawton who owns Futons & Frames says he was surprised to see his name on an unemployment claim. A letter from last Friday confirmed the person pretending to be him was eligible for benefits. Workforce Solutions says since the pandemic started, New Mexico has recovered more than $17 million that was given to criminals.

[2] Warmer and drier weather into the weekend Warmer weather finally returns into Saturday, but a storm system passing to the north, will bring in cooler temperatures again Sunday. A much quieter start to the day across New Mexico, but it is very cold heading out the door. A northwesterly jet stream returns today, bringing in warmer and drier weather across the region. Highs climb back closer to and above average for this time of year on Saturday.

[3] Legislature explores changes to minimum wage in New Mexico State lawmakers are exploring changing the minimum wage for high school students. This means young people 18 and under would make $10.50 instead of the current wage of $8.50. The initiative would guarantee the same statewide minimum wage for adults and youth who stay in school. The bill passed in the Senate and now moves to the House for consideration.

[4] RRPS students allowed to participate in sports under hybrid model Rio Rancho Public Schools will play sports. The district says they learned on Thursday that their hybrid plan qualifies them to participate. Beginning Monday, Rio Rancho is bringing back 6th graders and seniors in a hybrid model. They will also have academic support groups for both in-person and virtual students.

[5] Girl Scouts partner with Grubhub to deliver cookies to Albuquerque area Starting this weekend, Girl Scout cookie lovers in Albuquerque can order them on Grubhub. The delivery launches this weekend as part of Girl Scout Cookie Weekend in New Mexico declared by Governor Lujan Grisham. To order the cookies, you can go to grubhub.com or text “COOKIES” to 59618.