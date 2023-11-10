Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque library employee accused of peeping in bathrooms in trouble again – A city library employee is back under investigation after being released before trial on an ankle monitor. Investigators say Malcom Alonzo was caught at the Coors and I-40 Walmart recording a 17-year-old in a bathroom stall with a cell phone. Alonzo was released last week on GPS monitoring. Last Friday, a detective on-duty at Coronado mall says he recognized Alonzo and saw him taking pictures of kids in the children’s play area. Prosecutors are pushing to keep Alonzo in jail until trial, arguing an ankle monitor will not keep him from preying on children.

[2] Former NMSU men’s basketball players face charges – Three former NMSU men’s basketball players are facing criminal charges. Months after allegations of hazing and sexual assault, charges filed in Dona Ana County District Court and range from August 2022 to November 2022. Kim Aiken Jr., Doctor Bradley and Deshawndre Washington are facing charges including criminal sexual penetration, false imprisonment and criminal sexual contact. A judge has set an arraignment date of November 22 for each player.

[3] Rainy, snow and cold Friday around New Mexico – Rain and snow will push northeast, through central, southern and eastern NM all morning. Showers will become spottier this afternoon, eventually ending from west to east this evening. Temperatures will be colder today, only climbing into the 40s and 50s across the state, with mostly cloudy skies. Saturday morning will be cloudy and foggy in spots, but skies will clear by midday in most of the state. Skies will stay sunnier through the end of the weekend, with dry conditions. Temperatures will warm back to normal by Sunday.

[4] Albuquerque city councilor’s proposal to fast-track city-run homeless camps fails – A measure that would have fast-tracked the creation of city-run homeless camps in Albuquerque has been struck down by city council. Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn’s proposed to get rid of the appeals process for safe outdoor space permits, so permitted camps could start operating right away. This was in response to the recent court injunction that prevents the city from clearing out homeless encampments without being bale to guarantee shelter beds. Fiebelkorn’s proposal failed five to four.

[5] New food vendors coming to Albuquerque Sunport – 12 new food vendors are expected to set up shop at the Sunport within the next year and a half. The new slate will feature local food and drink vendors such as Sadie’s, Santa Fe Brewing and Pinon Coffee. Travelers will also see a few national chains, such as Buffalo Wild Wings and Dunkin Donuts. The expanded lineup means about 150 more jobs at the Sunport.