KRQE Newsfeed: Turquoise tier, PED reopening, Western storms, Duke City Case Files, Balloon Museum

Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] All of New Mexico’s counties now in Turquoise Level The entire state of new Mexico is in the Turquoise tier. This comes despite the fact that five of the state’s lesser populated counties were slated to head back into the Yellow reopening phase again. The state is suspending the rules used to determine the color, which means the state is no longer holding any counties to vaccination rates, cases per 100,000 people, or test positivity data. The change in rules comes as the state is expected to fully reopen in weeks once 60% of New Mexicans 16 and over have gotten a second COVID-19 vaccine.

[2] PED releases updated school reentry guide The Public Education Department is already coming up with a plan to get kids back in school in the fall and keeping them there. The PED’s Reopening Roadmap helps guide superintendents and district officials by instructing them on how to focus on accelerated learning to help students not only catch up but get ahead as they move onto a new grade level. The PED says school districts and charter schools informed them that their biggest challenges would be academics, teacher shortages, and budgeting to include how to spend federal relief money.

[3] Showers and storms arrive in western New Mexico on Thursday Some light scattered showers are moving south through central New Mexico this morning. These will come to an end by around 9 a.m. Skies will be drier through the early afternoon, but more showers and storms will pop up from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the mountains, moving southwest throughout the afternoon and evening.

[4] APD series aims to shed new light on unsolved murder cases APD is starting a new video series called the Duke City Case Files, mostly focusing on unsolved murder cases. The department plans to feature new cases each month, hoping that by reviewing the unsolved cases, someone will come forward with new information. Cases include that of DeAndre Garcia who was killed while trying to protect another individual.

[5] Balloon Museum celebrating National Hot Air Balloon Day with weekend events The Balloon Museum is inviting the public to a weekend-long celebration starting Friday and lasting through Sunday. “Balloons in June” will celebrate national Hot Air Balloon Day with local food and music in addition to balloon displays.