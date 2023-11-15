Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Police see 93% reduction in calls for service at infamous problem motel – The Bow and Arrow Lodge on Central near Wyoming has been the center of problems for years. Now, officials say after a drug raid on the property last year and a change in ownership, the situation has turned around. The motel has been renovated and reopened with help from the city’s ADAPT program, which helps the owners of run-down buildings and businesses clean up and re-open.

[2] Environmental Improvement and ABQ air quality boards to vote on EV rules – The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Board is evaluating if it should accept changes to the state’s clean car rules. The governor’s proposal would order state agencies to switch to all electric vehicles in the next 12 years. One proposed rule would require car makers to deliver 80% of their stock to New Mexico as zero-emission vehicles by 2032. The state is also evaluating a shift on which types of vehicles can be sold at New Mexico dealerships. The governor has said she hopes to pursue tax credits for electric vehicles during the legislative session.

[3] More clouds and mild temperatures around New Mexico – The the state is seeing more high clouds overhead. These will continue to stream into the state throughout the day. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny. Temperatures will be warmer, with highs in the 60s for most of the state. Temperatures will be even warmer on Thursday, but winds will pick up to around 15 to 40 mph, with the highest gusts in eastern NM.

[4] APS releases video on how to get students to class on time – APS made some changes to the school calendar this year leaving some students, parents and teachers feeling the effects of earlier mornings. A new five-minute video from APS called “Beating the Bell” offers some advice on how families can adjust their routine to be on time. APS says there’s something parents of students of all ages can learn from the video.

[5] 275 turkeys donated to Roadrunner Food Bank – Hundreds of turkeys were dropped off at Roadrunner Food Bank Tuesday afternoon from Sandia National Laboratories courtesy of a decades-long tradition called Take a Turkey to Work Day. In all, 275 frozen turkeys were donated to the food bank and more than $4,300 were raised ahead of the holiday. The turkeys will be distributed to Roadrunner Food Bank partners across the state.