KRQE Newsfeed: Impeachment trial begins, School boards discuss reentry, Mild and breezy weather, Bill aims to change red flag gun law, Santa Fe pay what you can menu

Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Trump impeachment trial begins: Schedule, rules and how to watch The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump begins in the Senate. He is accused of inciting the deadly January 6 attack on the Capitol. Arguments begin Tuesday on whether it is constitutional for the Senate to prosecute a former president. Starting on Wednesday, it’s expected that each side will have up to 16 hours to make its case. It would take every Democrat in the Senate plus 17 Republicans to secure a conviction which is an unlikely outcome.

[2] Rio Rancho, Santa Fe school boards discuss hybrid model plans Many local school districts will continue working on their plan to begin hybrid learning. Santa Fe Public Schools held a meeting Monday night discussing options like the flipped classroom model where students learn at home then do projects in class. After meeting Monday night, Rio Rancho Public Schools says its biggest challenge is staffing. Teachers recommend a phased-in hybrid model where 6th graders and seniors would start in-person learning first.

[3] Mild and breezy for most of New Mexico Tuesday with gusts in east This morning is quiet and warmer for much of the state, except the northeast highlands. Temperatures are coldest in Union, Quay, and Curry counties. There is also dense freezing fog in these counties, which could cause icy spots on the roads. A freezing fog advisory will continue in Union County until 9 a.m.

[4] Proposed bill aims to make changes to red-flag gun law A new version of the controversial red flag gun law is not introduced. That law currently allows guns to be temporarily taken away from people considered a danger to themselves or others based on concerns from relatives, schools, or employers. The new version sponsored by Democratic Representative Daymon Ely would also allow law enforcement to decide whether a person is a danger.

[5] Pay what you can menu brings affordable dining options to Santa Fe A Santa Fe chef is on a mission to help those unable to pay for a meal. Chef Victoria Bruneni from Santa Fe Airport Grill is offering items on her menu under a pay what you can option. The menu options will rotate every week, giving customers healthy meals every day with no minimum cost. She says the only way the menu can succeed is with help from the community. She’s asking customers who can pay full price to do so.