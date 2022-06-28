Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Lawyer who advised Trump says federal agents seized phone – A lawyer living in Santa Fe is now caught in the middle of the January 6 committee hearings. John Eastman, was confronted last week and had his phone seized by FBI agents. According to the Jan. 6 committee, back in 2020 Eastman served as an advisor to former President Donald Trump, and say he told the former President that Vice President Mike Pence could reject the votes; and because of that, caused the riot at the Capitol that day. Last week Eastman said federal agents took his phone and served him a warrant on behalf of the Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General.

[2] BCSO investigating shooting involving US Marshals Service – BCSO is continuing their lead of the investigation into a member of the U.S. Marshals shooting and killing a suspect Monday afternoon in northeast Albuquerque. Investigators say the man brandished a gun at members of the fugitive task force, near San Mateo and Montgomery. They had tracked him down after he disappeared from a halfway house a month ago. The man was finishing up a federal sentence for robbery and being a felon in possession of a gun.

[3] Scattered storms south, sunnier for northern New Mexico – Parts of southern New Mexico are waking up to showers and thunderstorms. The heaviest storms have been along US 285 north of Roswell. The storms are slowly pushing south, and we may see some rain near Roswell. However, the showers and storms are expected to end throughout the morning commute. Central and northern New Mexico are dry, and will see mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. Isolated storms will pop up in the high terrain by around 3 PM in the northern half of the state.

[4] Albuquerque business owners, employees near problem park want change – Local business owners are demanding change form city and state leaders. A letter from businesses near Coronado Park, addressed to, “Government Officials,” describes what they deal with while operating so close to the massive homeless encampment. They say it is time for leaders to take responsibility for the problem. In a press conference earlier this month, Mayor Tim Keller said the city can not legally clear out the park.

[5] Albuquerque welcomes Shenandoah for 4th of July bash – Freedom Fourth will be back in Albuquerque. The free event is July 4, at Balloon Fiesta Park, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. It will include food, drinks, live music and a professional fireworks show. Officials want people to enjoy this show instead of using illegal fireworks themselves. Shenandoah will be headlining the event.