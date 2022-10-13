Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque nonprofit seeing increase in date rape drug cases – Albuquerque Sane, the nonprofit, serves victims of sexual assault and domestic violence, says they have seen a large increase over the last few months of cases involving date rape drugs. They’re seeing a 7% increase, and the organization fears the problem could be much worse since so many of these cases go unreported. Albuquerque Sane says the most important thing you can do is to be aware. It’s important to know the signs and symptoms, and if your friend isn’t acting right, don’t leave them alone.

[2] Medical clinic expresses concern over Albuquerque’s growing homeless population – A local business is considering suing the city of Albuquerque because of the worsening homeless problem. Katie Boylan says the homeless camping outside her nursing clinic near Coors and Seven Bar Loop Road are scaring her elderly patients away. Cameras captured a small amount of what Boylan says she deals with every day, including trash, abandoned shopping carts, cardboard boxes, and empty food containers left behind from the homeless. Bolyan says it’s a daily occurrence that her staff and over 3,000 of her clients have to navigate through every time they walk into her practice.

[3] Cooler temperatures and weekend storms – Temperatures will stay a bit cooler this afternoon, especially in northeast New Mexico. Otherwise, skies will stay sunny and dry, with mostly light winds. The next storm to impact the southwest will bring big changes this weekend. Temperatures will fall 10 to 20 degrees from Saturday to Sunday, and widespread rain will cross the state on Sunday.

[4] Fewer adults, kids getting updated COVID booster shot – The latest data shows fewer people, especially kids, are getting the updated COVID booster. New Mexico’s COVID dashboard shows only about 1.6% of 12 to 17 year old’s have gotten an updated shot. That number is compared to 60% of that same age group getting the initial series of shots.

[5] Albuquerque bar owner competes in Netflix competition – One of Netflix’s newest shows is set to feature an Albuquerque bar owner. Kate Gerwin owns ‘Happy Accidents’ in Nob Hill. She is appearing on the Netflix show ‘Drink Masters’ at the end of the month. The competition show pits mixologists from the U.S. and Canada against one another for a $100,000 prize. The show airs on Netflix on October 28.