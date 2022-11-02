Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Santa Fe mom says she found Tide Pods in kids’ candy – Halloween night turned truly scary for one Santa Fe family after the mom says her three-year-old son ate a Tide Pod given out in his candy bag. Giselle Rascon found her 3-year-old son eating a tide pod he got in his candy bag from trick-or-treating along Agua Fria St. in Santa Fe. She rushed her son to the hospital where doctors called poison control, thankfully her son was okay. Rascon says she wants to use this as a warning for other parents to check their candy bags.

[2] Foundation fighting teen poverty hopes legislature will help with funding – Some of the state’s most vulnerable teens are getting financial help from Los Alamos National Labs. For the 2020-2021 school year, high school students facing homelessness in Cuba and West Las Vegas got $500 a month from New Mexico Appleseed, a non-profit fighting poverty. Funding from Los Alamos National Labs Foundation gave out education grants to 53 students in the two districts. Each school got $40,000 to give out during the pandemic when many were struggling. The money helped buy food, clothing, and pay bills. To receive the money, students had to attend a counseling session once a week and go to tutoring.

[3] Mild and breezy Thursday, storm arrives in New Mexico tonight – Partly sunny skies are expected today across the state. Winds will pick up ahead of the next storm. Winds will gust up to 25 mph for much of the state, including the Metro. Much higher wind gusts will arrive Thursday, at around 35-60 mph across the state. The storm will start to bring mountain snow and rain to northwest NM late this evening and overnight. Rain showers and mountain snow will push eastward through the northern and central NM on Thursday, clearing out of the northeast on Friday.

[4] Barelas neighborhood improvements funding – More than $2 million of state funding will go to restoring one of Albuquerque’s oldest neighborhoods. City and state leaders announced the investment in the Barelas main street project Tuesday. The money will go toward long-awaited improvements to streetscapes, landscapes and pedestrian infrastructure along the 4th St. corridor south of downtown.

[5] UNM Dance Program offering Flamenco residency – The National Institute of Flamenco UNM Dance Program is welcoming two top dancers and choreographers from Spain. Rafael Estevez and Valeriano Panos have been teaching in the UNM Dance Program’s Flamenco Concentration and rehearsing with and setting choreography on Yjastros: The American Flamenco Repertory Company. The performance will be held on November 11 and 12 at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.