KRQE Newsfeed: Trial continues, Reopening, Record heat, Suspect arrested, Banning sales

Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Man who owned Rio Rancho home where girl was found dead testifies Day four of the trial of the man accused of killing and raping a six-year-old girl continues on Tuesday. Leland Hust is accused of killing Ariana Jade Romero at Winston Scates Rio Rancho home in 2018. Scates took the stand on Monday in court, telling the jury he woke up on the morning of August 11 when he heard screaming. That’s when Scates says he found his son trying to perform CPR on Romeo and later saw Hust outside, distraught. Scates own behavior was questioned on the stand. In 2019, he pleaded guilty to criminal sexual contact of another young girl.

[2] NM needs to more than double vaccine doses to reach reopen deadline In order for the state to reopen by the end of June, a 60% vaccination rate is needed and the state says we are still coming up short. Right now, only 49% of New Mexicans are fully vaccinated. Incentives like getting $100 to get the shot this week are happening. KRQE News 13 asked the governor’s office what will happen if we don’t reach the target goal. In an emailed statement, the governor’s office says we would remain at the Turquoise level until we reach 60%.

[3] Record-high heat continues Tuesday This morning is mild, dry, and hazy. Air quality is moderate, so the morning will be a good time to get some outdoor activity or take the dog out before we heat up. Temperatures will be back in the 90s and 100s for most of the state, with record-breaking and tying temperatures. Heat advisories for the middle Rio Grande Valley and Four Corners area will be in effect from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. due to the dangerous heat we are expecting. Avoid going out for strenuous activities during the afternoon or evening, and be sure to stay hydrated.

[4] APD: Man suspected of starting two bosque fires arrested, not yet charged Patrols continue in the bosque after APD says they arrested a man who started two fires there over the weekend. Police have two cameras in the bosque that connect to the real-time crime center to spot any suspicious activity. They say one near Tingley Beach helped them catch a suspect in two fires from Saturday. APD has as many as six officers patrolling the bosque at any given time through a number of methods. Albuquerque Fire Rescue also has its own open space patrols every day in the bosque, foothills, and west mesa.

[5] Gov issues executive order urging state to consider fireworks ban Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is asking cities and counties to consider banning firework sales until drought conditions improve. A state statute doesn’t allow the governor to implement a statewide ban on fireworks but Lujan Grisham says she encourages and appreciates people taking action to prevent wildfires. Nearly 90% of the state is experiencing drought conditions and all five national forests in New Mexico are either in Stage 1 or Stage 2 fire restrictions.