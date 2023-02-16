Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Trial underway for men accused in murder of two Albuquerque teens – The trial continues for three men accused of torturing and killing two Albuquerque teens five years ago. Stephen Goldman Jr., Julio Almentero, and Jimmie Atkins are all accused of murder and kidnapping. On the night of the incident, 15-year-old Colin Romero and 14-year-old Ahmen Lateef told friends they were going to buy marijuana and a gun. However, the boys ended up being abducted, tortured, and murdered. Wednesday the prosecution highlighted call logs and video footage as evidence during the trial. Footage from Snapchat taken on Goldman Jr.’s phone shows the men driving across Albuquerque and torturing the teens in their car.

[2] New Mexico State University discusses hazing allegations, coach’s firing -Following a decision to fire the University of New Mexico State Aggies men’s basketball team coach Greg Heiar, university administrators are addressing hazing allegations that have ended the team’s basketball season. At least three men’s basketball teammates are accused of holding one player down to the floor and inappropriately touching him. No charges have been filed in the case so far, and the university continues to investigate the entirety of the hazing allegations.

[3] Frigid air and dangerously cold temperatures in New Mexico – Thursday morning is frigid across the state, with dangerously cold temperatures in northern New Mexico. Wind chill temperatures are in the negative teens and negative twenties in several northern spots. Wind will not be as gusty as Wednesday, but it will still be a breezy day with wind gusts up to around 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will stay cold during the day, with high temperatures in the 20s, 30s and low 40s.

[4] New Mexico Activities Association is cracking down on bad behavior at games – The New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA). The association is proposing a new initiative that would punish players, coaches, and fans for behavior at games, that crosses the line. At their Board of Directors meeting Wednesday morning, they discussed a “2 Strikes” initiative. Coaches, players, and even fans would be punished after two incidents of unruly behavior. The NMAA said the initiative will be voted on in June. If it passes, it would be implemented during the 2023-2024 school year.

[5] Albuquerque Isotopes release 2023 promotional schedule – The Albuquerque Isotopes have announced their 2023 promotional schedule. Highlights of the upcoming season include 15 fireworks shows, a Green Chile Cheeseburgers night, and 21 giveaways. Giveaways this year will consist of bobbleheads, t-shirts, jerseys, hats, a beer stein, and more. The Albuquerque Isotopes will host 75 games this season beginning on Apr. 4. Tickets will go on sale on Mar. 6.