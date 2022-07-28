Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Fabian Gonzales to resume trial Thursday with COVID-positive status – The trial against Fabian Gonzales is going to look different after he came up positive for COVID-19. The judge in the case came up with a unique solution to continue the trial. Gonzales refused to waive his right to be at his trial in person, so his attorney asked the judge to wait seven days and then continue the trial. However, Judge Leos has a different idea to keep the trial on schedule. Gonzales will be placed in a glass box, double masked and separated from others. The state is expected to wrap up testimony and then the defense will take over the trial.

[2] Community gathers to remember fallen BCSO Lieutenant – Wednesday morning, the service for Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Fred Beers took place at The Pit as members of the community gathered to honor his life. Beers is one of the four Bernalillo County first responders killed in a helicopter crash. Friends, family members and colleagues gathered to remember Beers as a great husband and father who loved flying and serving his community. Public services are scheduled over the next week for the other three first responders.

[3] Heavy storms and flood watch for northern New Mexico – A flood watch will be in effect for most of northern New Mexico from midday today, to Friday night. The Metro will not be under the flood watch, but could see isolated storms today, and scattered storms in the Sandia Mountains, which could impact Metro arroyos. Storms will continue through the night in northern New Mexico, and Friday will be another stormy day across the state.

[4] Rio Grande to remain dry until next year despite recent rains – While some drainage from the rains up north is making its way to the Rio Grande in Albuquerque, it is not going to be enough to get the river back to normal. Officials say the river probably won’t be flowing again until next year. It’s been more than 30 years since the river has been this low in the metro. Wednesday, water in the river near Central measured 2.72 feet. A year ago at this same time, the Rio Grande was nearly 4 feet deep. Rains are expected to continue for the next few days, but the river is expected to dry up again in the next 72 hours or so. Another big risk to a dry river is flash flooding besides the impact on agriculture and the ecosystem.

[5] New voice of Zozobra – There is a new voice for old man gloom. Bernalillo County Judge Bill Parnall emerged from dozens of contenders. He will provide the signature growing wail for the 50-foot marionette at this year’s burning of Zozobra. The previous voice of Zozobra, Michael Ellis, stepped down from the role after a ten-year stint. This year’s burning of Zozobra is set for September 2.